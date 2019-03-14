November 25, 1960 – March 10, 2019
RACINE – Richard Castillo, age 58, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Richard was born in Racine on November 25, 1960, to Jose and Paula (nee: Calderon) Castillo. He was a 1978 graduate of Washington Park High School. Although Rich was 100 % disabled from faithfully serving our country with the United States Marine Corps, he was a self-employed entertainer who enjoyed singing, playing guitar and was an incredible “Elvis” impersonator – affectionately earning the nickname “Maestro”.
With a profound Christian faith, Rich often studied his Bible, memorized many Scripture readings, and received several online theological certifications. Rich loved to preach about his love for Jesus Christ, make family & friends laugh and was always offering a kind deed to someone in need.
Surviving are his loving mother, Paula Castillo; dear sisters and brothers, Dr. Josefina (Carlos) Baltodano, Paula (Padraic Lackey) Fiscal, Velia (Steve Celmer) Castillo; Jose (Priscilla) Castillo Jr., USMC Retired; Olivia (Jose) Alcorta, Greg (Gloria) Castillo, Michael (Shirley) Castillo and Norma (John) Razdik; special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention by name. Rich was preceded in death by his beloved father, Jose Castillo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan James officiating. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am –12:00 noon. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
