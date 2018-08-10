Richard Carl Rasmussen
August 9, 1926 — August 5, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT — Richard “Dick” C. Rasmussen, 91, passed away on Sunday August 5, 2018 at Timber Oaks in Union Grove.
He was born in Racine on August 9, 1926, the son of the late Harold and Katherine (nee: Sorensen) Rasmussen. After high school graduation, Dick enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving from 1944 to 1945. On September 21, 1973, Dick was united in marriage to Patricia (nee: Koier) Heegeman. Dick was employed as a painter with Racine Unified School District retiring after 37 years of service.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Patricia, step-children, Susan Marie (Danny) Meyers of Oconomowoc, Jean Marie (Jeffrey) Willis of Mt. Pleasant, David James (Melissa) Heegeman of Marshfield and Karyn Marie Dexter of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Adam Meyers, Amy (Ryan) Thom, Nicholas (Jeni) Kosterman, Lucas (Dani) Kosterman, Peter Kosterman, Olivia Heegeman, Noah Heegeman, Maia Heegeman, Miguel Heegeman, Megan Dexter, Stephanie Dexter. Dick is further survived by great grandchildren, Morganne Kosterman and Aliya Dexter, Sydney and Peyton Meyers, Sophia, Anna and Tennyson Thom, Cole and Zachary Kosterman, Jaxson and Nolan Kosterman. He is also survived by his children Terri (David) Mandli and their family and son, Glenn Rasmussen, other relatives and friends.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, private services have been held with burial at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Thank you to Timber Oaks with “A Big Hug” for the special care given to Richard and especially to Sherman and Jackie.
Online condolences can be expressed at Sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME.
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
