Richard Carbonneau

April 16, 1946—December 27, 2021
Richard A. Carbonneau, age 75, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Boland Hall at the Veteran’s Home in Union Grove. Richard was born in Racine April 16, 1946, son of the late Clarence and Ione (nee: Friss) Carbonneau.
Dick was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School ‘Class of 1964” and later earned his bachelor’s degree from Dominican College. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. On June 14, 1975, he was united in marriage to Patricia Michna. They later divorced but remained friends to this day. Dick managed the St. John Credit Union for thirty years and was last working at the Southern Lakes Credit Union where he helped people with their financial needs with respect, integrity, and kindness. For many years, he enjoyed golfing with his friends, exercising, watching movies and sports, singing and listening to music, billiards, playing card games, joking around with friends and spending quality time with family. He felt called to share his inherent love and joy with others. Dick was a kind and giving gentleman who will be remembered for his sense of humor, his great love and devotion to his family, as well as his determination and courage while living fully with Parkinson’s Disease for more than 15 years.
Dick will be dearly missed by his children, Paul Carbonneau of Racine, Claire (Christopher) Nelson of Whitefish Bay; grandchildren, Celia, Reece and Kai Nelson; brother, John Carbonneau; sister, Susan (John) Lofton; sister-in-law, Joni Carbonneau; brother-in-law, Frank Pfarr; former wife and friend, Pat Carbonneau, Al and Angie Nelson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Dick was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert; sister, Lois Pfarr; and infant sisters, June and Nancy.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. All are asked to wear masks and socially distance, please. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at the Veterans Home in Union Grove for their loving and compassionate care. Put on your favorite golden-oldie and sing along in tribute to Richard.
