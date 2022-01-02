Richard Carbonneau

Dick was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School ‘Class of 1964” and later earned his bachelor’s degree from Dominican College. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. On June 14, 1975, he was united in marriage to Patricia Michna. They later divorced but remained friends to this day. Dick managed the St. John Credit Union for thirty years and was last working at the Southern Lakes Credit Union where he helped people with their financial needs with respect, integrity, and kindness. For many years, he enjoyed golfing with his friends, exercising, watching movies and sports, singing and listening to music, billiards, playing card games, joking around with friends and spending quality time with family. He felt called to share his inherent love and joy with others. Dick was a kind and giving gentleman who will be remembered for his sense of humor, his great love and devotion to his family, as well as his determination and courage while living fully with Parkinson’s Disease for more than 15 years.