Richard C. Thompsen

April 20, 1920—January 27, 2021

RACINE- Richard Christian Thompsen, 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on April 20, 1920 to Thomas and Helene (nee: Gregersen) Thompsen in Racine. Richard was united in marriage to Carole Frey on June 26, 1948.

Richard was a lifelong resident of Racine. After graduating from St. Olaf College, Class of ‘41, he was employed at the J.I. Case Research & Test Center, retiring in 1987 as Supervisor of the Chemistry & Paint Depts. He was a member of the AC Society, Society of Automotive Engineers, Racine Churchman’s Club and a lifetime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Richard will be dearly missed by his wife of 73 years, Carole; children, Camey (Ralph) Dawson of West Chester, PA, Laurie (Roy Herzbach) Thompsen of Charleston, WV, Richard Thompsen of Niles, IL; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Horvath; sisters, Elizabeth Fisher and Esther Erickson; brother, John Thompsen.

A private funeral service was held at Sturino Funeral Home. Richard was laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.