Richard C. Thompsen

April 20, 1920—January 27, 2021
RACINE- Richard Christian Thompsen, 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on April 20, 1920 to Thomas and Helene (nee: Gregersen) Thompsen in Racine. Richard was united in marriage to Carole Frey on June 26, 1948.
Richard was a lifelong resident of Racine. After graduating from St. Olaf College, Class of ‘41, he was employed at the J.I. Case Research & Test Center, retiring in 1987 as Supervisor of the Chemistry & Paint Depts. He was a member of the AC Society, Society of Automotive Engineers, Racine Churchman’s Club and a lifetime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Richard will be dearly missed by his wife of 73 years, Carole; children, Camey (Ralph) Dawson of West Chester, PA, Laurie (Roy Herzbach) Thompsen of Charleston, WV, Richard Thompsen of Niles, IL; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Horvath; sisters, Elizabeth Fisher and Esther Erickson; brother, John Thompsen.
A private funeral service was held at Sturino Funeral Home. Richard was laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
In memory of Richard, donations may be made to River Bend Nature Center or to a charity of one’s choice.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Panchal and Bev, as well as family and friends. Special pallbearers are Richard Thompsen, Jr. and Tom Kral.
