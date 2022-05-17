Nov. 28, 1946 – May 12, 2022

BURLINGTON – Richard C. Thate, 75, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Milwaukee. He is joyfully home now and out in the fields to help with the harvest.

Born in Burlington, WI, on November 28, 1946, he was the son of Harry and Isabelle (nee: Giannini) Thate. He was a lifelong resident of Burlington, graduating in 1964 from Burlington High School. On June 29, 1968, he married his grade school sweetheart, forever best friend, and soulmate, Karen Vos, at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Richard was co-owner of Spring Brook Feed Company. He especially enjoyed conversing and storytelling with all his farmer friends and missed it after he sold the business. After selling, he worked at Reineman’s True Value for many years. He enjoyed photography, stamp and coin collecting, drag racing, along with classic country and 50’s and 60’s oldies music. He was very interested in history, especially the history of Burlington. He loved explaining the history of landmarks and buildings to his family and friends.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of nearly 54 years, Karen; children: Kendra Thate Manning, Robert and Karlie; grandson, Cameron (Corrie) Manning; great-grandchildren: Kylie, Jaxon and Carson; and brother, Ronald. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Rustin “Rusty.”

The family would like to thank Burlington Aurora ER and ICU staff and Select Specialty Hospital at Ascension St. Francis for their care and compassion during these last few months.

Services for Richard will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place on May 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Cemetery.

