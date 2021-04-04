August 10, 1943 - March 31, 2021
RACINE — Richard C. Sollman, 77, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Richard was born in Michigan City, IN on August 10, 1943 to Henry C. and Margaret S. (nee: Gockel) Sollman. On September 30, 1978, he married the former Mary Sue Gallo, celebrating 42 years of marriage. Richard served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Badger Tool Works for over 30 years, retiring from Deltrol Controls. Richard built his own radio-controlled and static model boats and was a member of the Racine Model Boat Club and the Wisconsin Scale Model Boaters. His passion was politics and enjoyed watching MSNBC. He also was interested in woodworking, aviation, large ships and loved to read. He felt you are never too old to learn something new.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Sue; children: Robin (Dave) Higenbotham, David Sollman, Catherine (Jeff) McCarter, Thomas (Doreen) Sollman, Sandra Sollman, and Amy (Fritz) Obernberger; grandchildren: Haley (Reuben), Lauren, Megan, David, Jr., Haden, Louise, Victoria, Roland and Olivia; great granddaughter, Lydia; and his brothers: George (Maureen) Sollman and John (Betty) Sollman. Richard is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Pauline Gallo; nephew, Jesse Sollman; and several beloved pets.
A funeral service for Richard will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Krista Zimmerman officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday, from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Boland Hall for all their compassion and care provided to Richard.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
