Richard C. Sollman

Richard was born in Michigan City, IN on August 10, 1943 to Henry C. and Margaret S. (nee: Gockel) Sollman. On September 30, 1978, he married the former Mary Sue Gallo, celebrating 42 years of marriage. Richard served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Badger Tool Works for over 30 years, retiring from Deltrol Controls. Richard built his own radio-controlled and static model boats and was a member of the Racine Model Boat Club and the Wisconsin Scale Model Boaters. His passion was politics and enjoyed watching MSNBC. He also was interested in woodworking, aviation, large ships and loved to read. He felt you are never too old to learn something new.