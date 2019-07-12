May 12, 1927—July 5, 2019
Richard C. Rooney of Columbia, MO passed away on July 5, 2019. He was 92 years old.
Mr. Rooney was born in Racine on May 12, 1927 to Cornelius and Mabel Rooney. He was married to Avis Mae Dunham of Milwaukee on February 4, 1950. He spent his entire working career with the Western Publishing Company, first in Racine, and then in Hannibal, Missouri and finally in St. Louis, Missouri. He was an avid sailor and treasured his time sailing on Lake Michigan and later on Lake St. Louis.
He is survived by Avis, his wife of 69 years and by 3 sons and 1 daughter: Tim (Karin) Rooney of Columbia; Tom (Mary) Rooney of Ottawa, Illinois; Colleen (Mark) Richmond of Frisco, Colorado; and Dan (Debbie) Rooney of Springfield, Missouri. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and 1 brother, Jim (Nancy) Rooney of Racine.
A private service has already been held.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.