May 24, 1950—Feb. 17, 2022

MILTON—Richard C. “Rick” Reed, 71, of Milton, WI passed away in his home next to his beloved Yellow Labrador, Wayatt, on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Rick was born on May 24, 1950 in Racine, Wisconsin. Rick was born to Joseph and Helen Reed (Tomacheck). He would marry Marla June Bien on February 15, 1969.

Rick loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and bowling. He had several 300 games and won many tournaments during his time on leagues in Racine and Janesville. He also served as league secretary for many years. In addition, he played softball for many years in Racine and was known for his skills as a third baseman and his many home runs.

Rick was an avid deer hunter, hunting with the same “base crew” consisting of Tim Beres, Tom Blodgett and John Koleske for 25 years in the Rib Lake and Ojibwa, WI areas. His annual trips were the highlight of his year. When he was able to bring home a deer, he enjoyed making his own jerky. Cooking was another one of his pastimes, and he experimented with his homemade smoker and enjoyed working in his garden.

Rick was liked by everyone and known for his sense of humor and kind demeanor. He will be missed by his daughter, Stacey Bodnar and grandchildren, Taylor and Jordan Bodnar and several friends including his hunting buddies, Jan Nelson, and Linda Pritchett.

Per Rick’s wishes, there will be no scheduled funeral or visitation.