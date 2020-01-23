Richard C. Gunderson
RACINE — Richard C. Gunderson, age 84, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m.

Please see Friday’s paper for a complete obituary.

