November 3, 1935 — January 21, 2020

RACINE — Surrounded by his family, Richard C. Gunderson, age 84, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home. He was born in Mondovi, WI, November 3, 1935 son of the late Clarence and Anna (Nee: Anderson) Gunderson.

Richard received his education from Mondovi High School. He proudly served in the Army during the Cold War Era stationed in Berlin, Germany. On July 27, 1969 in Valley City, ND, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Kathleen A. Norberg. Richard retired from the Bosch Corporation in 1998. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection where he worked as custodian for many years. He was a 50-year member of the Masons, a member of the V.F.W., the American Legion and the Sons of Norway. He especially enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with his family and friends. Above all he was a devoted husband father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Kathy; his daughter, Rachel; grandsons, Devon and Jayson; his sister, Doris Yarrington; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger and brother-in-law, Ken Yarrington.