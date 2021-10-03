Richard C. Bergmann

Nov. 21, 1936—Sep. 28.2021
MOUNT PLEASANT—Richard Charles Bergmann, “Dick”, age 84, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home in Mount Pleasant, WI, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 21, 1936, in Milwaukee, WI to Charles Francis Bergmann and Marie Kathern Graf. He graduated from St John’s Cathedral High School.
Richard joined the Air Force at age 17, serving from 1954 to 1958 at Foster Air Force Base. He met Barbara Elenora Neuman, fell in love and they were married on June 21, 1959 in St Sebastian Catholic Church, Milwaukee, WI. Barbara passed away in 2015, after 56 years together. They raised four children.
In 1962 Richard joined SC Johnson in Racine, working in leadership roles in manufacturing, HR and distribution. While working full time, Richard completed a BS degree in Business Administration in 1966 and an MBA in 1972 from UW Milwaukee. He retired in 1987 from SC Johnson, after 24 years. Later in 1987 he joined Findley Adhesives in Wauwatosa, retiring in 1998, after 11 years.
Richard was a faith-filled man of service, a life-time Catholic who believed in giving back to his community. He served on the board of Racine County United Way, as a volunteer mediator for the Racine Courts, and a volunteer tax preparer for AARP.
Richard loved music and especially enjoyed ballroom dancing, always in high demand at weddings. He was a family man, caring for his mother and sister after his father died prematurely and again when they passed on. His grandchildren and step grandchildren were a great joy to him. He loved people and strived to make others happy.
In a bereavement group Richard met Ellen Sanfelippo (nee: Krenz) in 2017. They each found support and then love for a second time. They married December 16, 2018 at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant, WI. They enjoyed travel, the arts, faith and family during their nearly three years of marriage.
Richard is survived by his wife; his children: Karen Bergmann of Milwaukee, Nancy (William) Mathias of DePere and David (Brenda) Bergmann of Appleton; son-in-law Daniel Hardy (fiance Sue Hobach); four grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews; other family and friends. Through his marriage to Ellen, Richard’s circle of family nearly doubled to include her sons: Paul (Sarah), Adam (Emily), and Christopher (Kayla) Sanfelippo; as well as her seven grandchildren; and numerous extended family who welcomed him.
Richard is predeceased by his parents; his sister Kathleen (Greg) Burditt; brothers: James (Betty) Bergmann and Mark Bergmann; his first wife and his daughter Ann Hardy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, Racine, WI, on Thursday, October 7, at noon. Visitation will be immediately before mass beginning at 11:00 am. The funeral mass will be available for viewing on the church Facebook page, for those unable to attend. A private interment will follow at a later date.
The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, for their kind care. Memorial donations may be made to HALO, Inc. 2000 DeKoven Ave, Unit 1, Racine, WI 53403 or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to