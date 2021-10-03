Richard C. Bergmann

Nov. 21, 1936—Sep. 28.2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Richard Charles Bergmann, “Dick”, age 84, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home in Mount Pleasant, WI, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 21, 1936, in Milwaukee, WI to Charles Francis Bergmann and Marie Kathern Graf. He graduated from St John’s Cathedral High School.

Richard joined the Air Force at age 17, serving from 1954 to 1958 at Foster Air Force Base. He met Barbara Elenora Neuman, fell in love and they were married on June 21, 1959 in St Sebastian Catholic Church, Milwaukee, WI. Barbara passed away in 2015, after 56 years together. They raised four children.

In 1962 Richard joined SC Johnson in Racine, working in leadership roles in manufacturing, HR and distribution. While working full time, Richard completed a BS degree in Business Administration in 1966 and an MBA in 1972 from UW Milwaukee. He retired in 1987 from SC Johnson, after 24 years. Later in 1987 he joined Findley Adhesives in Wauwatosa, retiring in 1998, after 11 years.

Richard was a faith-filled man of service, a life-time Catholic who believed in giving back to his community. He served on the board of Racine County United Way, as a volunteer mediator for the Racine Courts, and a volunteer tax preparer for AARP.