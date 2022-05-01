Nov. 13, 1933—Apr. 26, 2022

RACINE — Richard B. Patzman, 88, passed away at Ascension Healthcare-Spring Street Campus on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Richard was born in Racine on November 13, 1933, to Benjamin H. and Alma H. (nee: Luedtke) Patzman. He married Georgian M. Levine on November 20, 1954. Richard served in the United States Army National Guard and Reserves.

He is survived by his wife, Georgian Patzman; children: Nancy (Daniel) Eaton, Mary (Steven) Dresen, Kimberly Staven, Patricia (Bart) Bresciano and Richard (Amy) Patzman; grandchildren: Alexander, Matthew (Kayla) and Samantha Dresen, Jacob and Erik Staven, Andrew (Erin) and Trever (Estefani) Bresciano, Noah and Benjamin Patzman, Izaac (Paige) Mueller, great-grandchildren: Avery Bresciano, Zachary and Thomas Mueller; and sister, Kathleen Patzman. Richard is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Patzman; father and mother-in-law: Wesley and Bernice Levine and brothers-in-law: Gerald and Timothy Levine.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, starting at 3:30 p.m. A Prayer Service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

262-639-8000