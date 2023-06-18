Richard was born to Lester and Eleanor (nee Roberts) Hynek on January 27, 1941, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Vicki Wanggaard in August of 1984. Richard graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1959. After high school, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, Richard worked a lifetime in construction. Richard was job superintendent on many projects such as the Racine Art Museum, Carthage College in Kenosha, and many Wis park projects. He was most proud of the work he did at Carthage College. Richard enjoyed golfing, especially with his son, Max, most memorable on Saturdays. His favorite course was Johnson's Park in Racine. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing on Lake Michigan in his boat, and hunting. Richard always fished in the tournament at Salmon-A-Rama. He served as a harbor commissioner in Racine for several years.