Richard Allen Hynek
Jan. 27, 1941 - June 10, 2023
RACINE - Richard Allen Hynek, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.
Richard was born to Lester and Eleanor (nee Roberts) Hynek on January 27, 1941, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Vicki Wanggaard in August of 1984. Richard graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1959. After high school, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, Richard worked a lifetime in construction. Richard was job superintendent on many projects such as the Racine Art Museum, Carthage College in Kenosha, and many Wis park projects. He was most proud of the work he did at Carthage College. Richard enjoyed golfing, especially with his son, Max, most memorable on Saturdays. His favorite course was Johnson's Park in Racine. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing on Lake Michigan in his boat, and hunting. Richard always fished in the tournament at Salmon-A-Rama. He served as a harbor commissioner in Racine for several years.
Richard will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Vicki Wanggaard-Hynek; son, Max Hynek; daughters from a previous marriage: Christine (Kevin) Barber and Kate (Scott) Fox; brother, Tom Hynek; in-laws: Gail (Dan) Wanggaard, Mark (Nancy) Wanggaard, Van (MaryJo) Wanggaard, Herk (Cindy) Wanggaard, Chris Wanggaard; sister-in-law, Sandy Wanggaard; and brother-in-law, Frank Laettner; along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Eleanor Hynek; brother, Gary Hynek; mother and father-in-law: Dr. Herluf and Hattie Wanggaard; brother-in-law, Kevin Wanggaard; sister-in-law, Lynn Wanggaard-Laettner; stepfather, George Benson; and best friend, John Merlo.
Services for Richard will take place at a later date.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Oak Ridge Care Center for their wonderful care for Richard.
