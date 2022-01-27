October 18, 1948—January 23, 2022

BURLINGTON—Richard A. Reesman of Burlington, WI, died while snowmobiling on January 23, 2022, near Ironwood, Michigan. He was 73.

Richard (Rick) was born in Burlington on October 18, 1948 to Henry A. Reesman and Frances M. Prout. As a country farm boy he learned early on the value of the soil, how to read the sky for rain, and the fun of the hayloft. His mom and grandma taught him to love the kitchen, and his dad showed him how to be a salesman. His siblings taught him how to shoot and how to have the last word in any argument. Life taught him never to quit.

Rick attended Burlington High School, graduating in 1966. In the era of Vietnam he willingly enlisted in the service, proudly serving his country in the Navy from 1966 to 1969. Following his time in the military, he studied at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, the first in his family to go to college. He graduated UW Whitewater with a degree in Business in 1973.

While at school in Whitewater, he met his future wife Kathy (nee Schmeling of Janesville, WI) on a blind date. They married on August 18, 1973 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Burlington. Around this time, Rick began his decades-long career as an Allstate Insurance agent, becoming one of the top sales agents in Southeastern Wisconsin, known for placing his customers first.

Rick and Kathy welcomed two sons: Nathan in 1978 and Aaron in 1983. Rick took pride in raising his family in the country, and feeding them food that he raised himself in the garden, and that he cooked himself: “no store-bought food in this house!” He took them on memorable vacations, took pride in their accomplishments, and welcomed any of their friends to his home as his own family.

Rick’s strong ideals and love of people led him to be involved for all his adult life with countless community service activities and organizations in the Burlington area. His community connections include the Lions Club, the Chamber of Commerce, the Wisconsin Eye Bank, Alcoholics Anonymous, and Saint Mary’s Parish, just to name a few. He was a tireless worker and a natural leader, doing what needed to be done at community functions while also offering wry opinions as an added bonus. No one ever had any doubt where Rick stood on any issue, and everyone knew that when you needed help, you called Rick Reesman.

Rick was a life-long Catholic and member of Saint Mary’s Parish in Burlington, happily offering his time as an usher and volunteer. His other ardent devotions included politics, the news, talk radio, the weather report, and the Green Bay Packers. Rick made a wide name for himself with his coined phrase printed on thousands of freely-given Allstate magnetic calendars: “After further review, the Bears still suck!” He will be dearly missed by many.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 48-years; Kathy; sons: Father Nathan Reesman (West Bend), and Aaron Reesman (Twin Lakes) (Stephanie Santos); grandson, Levi Reesman; and grandchildren: Jake, Maddie (Sean Sweeney), Emma, and Sydney Wagner. Sisters: Joan Andersen (Al) (Dayton, OH), and Pat Platts (Frank)(Twin Lakes); and brother Larry (Cheryl) (Racine); brother-in-law and sister-in law Jim and Carol Schmeling (Janesville). He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Frances Reesman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM at St. Mary Immaculate Conception in Burlington, WI, with Father Nathan Reesman as the celebrant. Catholic clergy are invited and welcome to concelebrate the funeral Mass. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 1, from 2:30 PM until 6:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. All are welcome to a funeral lunch in Saint Mary’s Heim Hall following the Mass. Richard will be laid to rest at St. Mary Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Memorial contributions to Saint Mary’s Church in Burlington would be welcome and appreciated.

