Sept. 15, 1933—July 11, 2021

RACINE—Richard A. Nielsen, age 88 passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Racine, September 15, 1933, son of the late Herman and Rhoda Nielsen.

Richard was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1951”. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On May 6, 1954, he was united in marriage to Gloria Elsner. His career spanned many years in the construction industry as a carpenter, estimator, and project manager.

Richard was a long-time member of Evangelical United Methodist Church. He was a member and past president of both local and state Friday Optimist Club. Always open for adventure, he and his wife Gloria were world travelers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and time spent with friends in cribbage club. In his earlier years he would build floats for the fourth of July parade. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife Gloria, of 67 years, children: Tim (Jin Feng) Nielsen, Jane Marshall; grandson, Johnathan; great grandson, Jesse; nieces, nephews’ other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John and sister Lorraine.