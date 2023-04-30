RACINE—Richard A. Larsen, age 82, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Racine, August 27, 1940, son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Nee: Jensen) Larsen.Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was employed by American Motors Corporation for eighteen years, retiring from Racine County in 1990. He was a member of Emaus Lutheran Church. Richard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and Rving. In his spare time, he also enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and playing cards with friends.