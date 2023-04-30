Aug. 27, 1940 – Apr. 13, 2023
RACINE—Richard A. Larsen, age 82, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Racine, August 27, 1940, son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Nee: Jensen) Larsen.Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was employed by American Motors Corporation for eighteen years, retiring from Racine County in 1990. He was a member of Emaus Lutheran Church. Richard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and Rving. In his spare time, he also enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and playing cards with friends.
He is survived by his children: David Larsen, Cheryl Simonet, James (Maria) Larsen; his seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother of his children, Barbara Larsen; sister-in-law, Donna Larsen of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers: Dorothy (George) Holtz, Rosie Larsen, Thomas Larsen, Robert Larsen and his grandson, Matthew James Simonet.
Private services with Full Military Honors were held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: