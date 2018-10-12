Try 1 month for 99¢
Richard A Johnston

November 18, 1940—October 9, 2018

Richard A Johnston passed away at Ridgewood Care Center October 9, 2018.

He was born in Racine on November 18, 1940 and was an avid outdoorsman. He is survived by his brother, sister, daughter, two grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by both parents and a brother.

Services were private.

