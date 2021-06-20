 Skip to main content
Richard A. Goodare
FRANKLIN—Richard A. “Rick” Goodare, age 64, passed away on Wednesday June 16, 2021.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday June 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Rick’s life to start at 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary. To view the service online, visit Richard’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

