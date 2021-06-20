Richard A. Goodare

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday June 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Rick’s life to start at 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary. To view the service online, visit Richard’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream.