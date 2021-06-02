Richard A. Balke

RACINE—Richard was an avid reader who enjoyed his pull tabs, scratch offs and his cats. He served in the United States Marines in the Korean War as a Sergeant. He was employed at Unified School District for 32 years as the supervisor of the grounds department.

Surviving are his daughters and son-in-law Claudia Kirby and Shelley (Rodney) Johnson; eight grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Also a loving companion of 17 years Sue Held of Friendship Wisconsin. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn of 47 years, his Daughter Lisa Hess, his parents, sister and brothers and in-law.