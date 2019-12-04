Ricardo 'Richard' B. Barrientez

January 3, 1945 – November 29, 2019

RACINE—Ricardo Bustos Barrientez, 74, died Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by his precious family at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Born January 3, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of Gilberto and Teofila (nee: Bustos) Barrientez. On September 18, 1964, he married the love of his life, Nancy Diaz, in San Antonio, Texas. They met while working at Christie’s Restaurant. Ricardo moved his family to Racine in 1969 from San Antonio, Texas.

Ricardo worked at Young Radiator for over 20 years. He treasured being surrounded by his family especially at family gatherings. He loved coaching his children in softball for many years; enjoyed bowling, camping, spending time at Helen and Adam’s cottage up north drinking coffee on the back porch; and looking for alligators at David’s condo in Florida. A self-taught musician, he played the guitar, accordion and other instruments. He was a lead singer in many bands throughout his life. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Dallas Cowboys. Ricardo was a member of St. Joseph Parish.