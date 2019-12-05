Ricardo "Richard" B. Barrientez
Ricardo "Richard" B. Barrientez

January 3, 1945 — November 29, 2019

RACINE — Ricardo Bustos Barrientez, 74, died Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by his precious family at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St., with the Rev. Sean Granger officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in St. Joseph Church on Friday from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.(Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m.) and on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

