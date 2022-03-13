March 11, 1954—March 7, 2022

Ricardo Carreno was born at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin on March 11, 1954. Rick was the second child and eldest son of a family that would eventually include seven siblings. When Rick’s father was done at the University, the family returned to Racine, Wisconsin. There, Rick’s childhood was filled with family, friends, school, and church. Rick was among the final class of altar boys required to learn the Latin prayers of the Mass. As Rick grew into adolescence, his father’s work moved the family to different countries, exposing Rick to varying cultures, foreign languages, and the richness of experience that comes with travel.

Rick’s life was still tethered to Racine, and he graduated from Horlick High School there. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin, Parkside, and his DDS from Marquette University. His education inspired in him an admirable devotion to his profession. While at Marquette, Rick met Denise Stefan. The two married and launched Rick’s dental practice in Racine. The amiable professionalism of his care earned him the nickname “Doc Rick.” During the ‘80s, they relocated to Florida, and they raised two children: Danielle Nicole and Joshua Ricardo. Although the marriage ended, their dedication and unity within their family continued and thrived.

One of Rick’s great passions was comprehending how things work: all things mechanical, automotive, electrical, and technological. From building a transistor radio in elementary school to engineering an elaborate computer system as an adult, he was inspired to master systems. He had a special love for all things automotive: driving a car down on the highway, watching a car race, or tinkering with an engine could keep him engaged for hours. Rick was devoted to his parish, where he was famed for his baking. He diligently escorted his elderly mother to Mass on Sundays, for as long as she was able to attend. Rick’s joy in being a grandfather was clear to everyone. He was constantly in the company of one or another or all three of his grandchildren: Dominick, Isabella and Austin had the best Papa ever.

Rick left this world on March 7, 2022. He is survived by his second wife, Julianna, who provided companionship and support over the years of their marriage. He is also survived by his five sisters: Theresa, Angela, Madalyn, Roberta and Carmen, who now have a hole in their lives that will be impossible to fill.

He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Kevin and his mother, Kathleen.

There are nephews, nieces and cousins too numerous to mention who will propagate the legendary Rick stories which brighten every family gathering.

A Mass of celebration will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena in Clearwater, Florida, and Rick will be laid to rest with his mother at Calvary Cemetery.