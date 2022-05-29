Rhonda R. Masilian

Aug. 6, 1960 – May 20, 2022

RACINE – Rhonda Rae (nee: Hach) Masilian, age 61, passed away at Hospice Alliance Hospice House on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Rhonda was born in Racine on August 6, 1960, to the late James and Maurice (nee: Willis) Hach. She was a 1978 graduate of Washington Park High School and went on to attend UW-Parkside. On November 6, 1976, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Harry Masilian, who preceded her in death unexpectedly on March 11, 2016.

Rhonda owned and operated Molbeck's Health & Spice Co. in West Racine - along with her son, Jason. She was a longtime member of 5th Street Yacht Club. Rhonda was a phenomenal cook, avid reader, enjoyed riding motorcycles and boating with Harry, was an extremely proud grandma, and always looked forward to spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Jason (Melissa) Masilian; grandchildren: Cole and Abbey Masilian and Amira and Cali Gentry; great-grandbaby: "Mocha" the Guinea Pig; sister, Yvonne (James) Zarbock; brother, Curt Hach; sisters-in-law: Dawn (Curt) Britton, Colleen "Susie" (Henry) Makowka and Jenny Masilian; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rhonda was preceded in death by her sister, Trudy Hach; Harry's parents: Theodore and Nancy (nee: LeClair) Masilian; and brother-in-law, Roland Masilian.

Services celebrating Rhonda's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 3:00 PM. A reception will follow at 5th Street Yacht Club. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. In memory of Rhonda, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000