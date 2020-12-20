Rhonda L. Dederich

March 12, 1960 – December 12, 2020

Racine – Rhonda Lee Dederich, age 60, passed away unexpectedly and ushered into her heavenly home on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Rhonda was born in Racine on March 12, 1960 to Jon and Bonnie (nee: Collova) Dederich. She was a 1978 graduate of J.I. Case High School. Quite the athlete, Rhonda competed in cross-country and track along with her sister Cheryl. She was highly awarded while in high school for her achievements in cross country and track receiving various medals, as well as prestigious achievements being elected “All County Badger Girl of the Year”. She went on to earn her degree from the University of Wisconsin – Parkside where she taught calculus, and also worked at Ocean Spray in Kenosha from which she retired.

Among her interests as a “gifted artisan”, some of her creations were also featured at the Racine Wustum Museum.

She enjoyed designing jewelry and sharing her crafts with her family & friends; appreciated various genres of music with Abba being her favorite; owned several Camaro’s Z28 and Trans-AM’s; enjoyed playing games—especially bingo; she enjoyed helping the handicapped; had a special place in her heart providing loving care for all of her kitty cats, and also enjoyed watching religious programs including Dr. Charles Stanley.