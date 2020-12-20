Rhonda L. Dederich

March 12, 1960 – December 12, 2020
Racine – Rhonda Lee Dederich, age 60, passed away unexpectedly and ushered into her heavenly home on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Rhonda was born in Racine on March 12, 1960 to Jon and Bonnie (nee: Collova) Dederich. She was a 1978 graduate of J.I. Case High School. Quite the athlete, Rhonda competed in cross-country and track along with her sister Cheryl. She was highly awarded while in high school for her achievements in cross country and track receiving various medals, as well as prestigious achievements being elected “All County Badger Girl of the Year”. She went on to earn her degree from the University of Wisconsin – Parkside where she taught calculus, and also worked at Ocean Spray in Kenosha from which she retired.
Among her interests as a “gifted artisan”, some of her creations were also featured at the Racine Wustum Museum.
She enjoyed designing jewelry and sharing her crafts with her family & friends; appreciated various genres of music with Abba being her favorite; owned several Camaro’s Z28 and Trans-AM’s; enjoyed playing games—especially bingo; she enjoyed helping the handicapped; had a special place in her heart providing loving care for all of her kitty cats, and also enjoyed watching religious programs including Dr. Charles Stanley.
Surviving are her dear mother, Bonnie Dederich; sister, Cheryl Lynn (Mike) McCrary; brother, Mark Dederich and nephew, Cameron Dederich; aunt, Deborah Hoagland; uncles, Don F. Collova; Harlan “Lonnie” (Jacque) Hall; best-friend Ken Neill—who did so much for Rhonda; special nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Visitation will be from 12pm – 1pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic health crisis, PRIVATE family services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00pm with Rhonda’s sister, Minister Cheryl McCrary officiating and sharing her gift of music. In memory of Rhonda, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
The family would like to extend grateful thanks and appreciation to Aurora Hospital, all of her doctors including Dr. Mark Peterson, Bluestone Physician Services, the loving caring staff and owners at Elizabeth Gardens & Elizabeth Residence facilities.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142, in remembrance of Rhonda Dederich. We know she would be blessed by your token of love.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
