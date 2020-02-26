Reynaldo Ortiz
December 19, 1968 — February 18, 2020

Racine – Reynaldo “Rey” Ortiz, age 51, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Services celebrating Rey’s life, including Native American traditions & customs, will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

