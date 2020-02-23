Reynaldo Ortiz

A lifetime resident, Rey was born in Racine on December 19, 1968 to Francisca and Ricardo (nee: Pizana) Ortiz. A graduate of Washington Park High School, Rey always stayed busy with jobs including Ganton, cleaning carpets and went to the Gulf of Mexico to help in the clean-up of the major Deep Horizon oil spill from the BP tanker in 2010. Rey liked to shoot pool, ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was a Dallas Cowboy fanatic, and will be remembered by his loved ones for his big heart, goofy jokes and for his trademark of always being happy.