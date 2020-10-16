Reverend Warren L. Paulson of Ypsilanti, MI passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family at 87 years of age.

He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Virginia Paulson and his children Joy Paulson, Kathie (Mike) Kesterson and David (Paula) Paulson. Also survived by his brother Bruce (Cathy) Paulson, sister-in-law Cora Paulson, stepchildren Shari Prout, Scott Stanfill, David (Teresa) Stanfill and Deann Go; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Ruth (Pedersen) Paulson, his parents Harvey and Gertrude Paulson, his brothers John (Pat) Paulson and Stuart Paulson and grandson Tavis Paulson.

Warren committed his life to the service of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was ordained into ministry in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in 1958 and served as a parish Pastor from 1958-1965 in Newberry and Germfask, Michigan and Germantown, Wisconsin. From 1966-1993 he was a prison chaplain for the State of Michigan and vacancy pastor in many parishes in southern Michigan. After retiring from the State of Michigan he served as Interim Ministry Developer for the Michigan District LCMS from 1993-2011. He continued to preach until shortly before his death.