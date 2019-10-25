{{featured_button_text}}
Reverend Russell Dean Scheel

June 10, 1928 — October 22, 2019

Reverend Russell Dean Scheel, 91, passed away in Penn Yan, NY on October 22, 2019. He was born in Racine on June 10, 1928 to the late Oscar & Julitta Peterson Scheel.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

For the full obituary and to sign the guestbook, please go to www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments