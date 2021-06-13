August 1, 1940 - June 4, 2021
OAK CREEK - Reverend John J. Pulice entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the age of 80. Resident of Oak Creek, formerly of Racine, Beloved brother of Mary (Pulice) Denning, (surviving sister). Preceding him in death were, Joseph and Anna Pulice, (his parents), and Rosemary, (Pulice) Gagliano, (sister), Joseph Pulice, (brother), Pasquale Gagliano, (brother-in-law), Joseph Denning (brother-in-law), Suzanne (Gagliano) (Thomas) Antonneau. (niece), and Molly Stern (grandniece).
Loving uncle of Deborah Anne Gagliano, Thomas (Daun) Gagliano, Robert Gagliano, and Jacqueline (Denning) Stern, and grand uncle of, Morgan (John) (Gagliano) Falcone and Anna (Matt) (Gagliano) Zeigler, Thomas, Anthony and John Falcone. Further survived by other cousins and relatives, his church families and dear friends.
Father Pulice was born, raised in and educated in Racine, WI, the son of the late Joseph and Anna Pulice. He attended St. Mary's Grade School, St. Catherine's High School, and St. Francis DeSales Seminary (Milwaukee) and ordained into the holy priesthood by Most Reverend William E. Cousins, Archbishop of Milwaukee, on May 28, 1966.
Further information on Fr. Pulice's ministry and appointments within the Archdiocese are defined on the larger, extended obituary on the funeral home's website.
Reverend Pulice's ultimate ministry was to be the shepherd of his flock. Those who he touched knew him as a dedicated, spiritual priest with saint like kindness, compassion and patience. He was a father figure to his nieces and nephews. He welcomed any conversation, offered the utmost in guidance, and related on any level to those he counseled. He was often described as a "priest's priest", and the clear example of a priest of Vatican II. His special ministry in high school academics as a counselor and principal shaped many young people as they initiated their journey in life and faith.
The family wants to offer special recognition and thanks to the many doctors, nurses, medical professionals and care givers who have assisted Fr. Pulice along his health journey through the years.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 17, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at St. Robert Catholic Church, corner of East Capitol Drive and North Farwell Avenue, Shorewood. Mass of Christian Burial will be private for the family but will be live-streamed at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June, 18th, on the funeral home's website. Please respect the request of the family and the Archdiocese to participate only through the live-stream. A link to view the live stream will be provided in Fr. Pulice's obituary on www.feerickfuneralhome.com. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine will be private for the family. Memorials in his name may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or American Diabetes Association, 375 Bishop's Way, Suite 220, Brookfield, WI 53005 or Senior Priest Fund, 3501 South Lake Drive, PO Box 070912, Milwaukee, WI 53207.
Feerick Funeral Home, Shorewood, WI (414) 962-8383, Condolences, Info, Directions: www.feerickfuneralhome.com