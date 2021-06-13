Reverend John J. Pulice

Reverend Pulice's ultimate ministry was to be the shepherd of his flock. Those who he touched knew him as a dedicated, spiritual priest with saint like kindness, compassion and patience. He was a father figure to his nieces and nephews. He welcomed any conversation, offered the utmost in guidance, and related on any level to those he counseled. He was often described as a "priest's priest", and the clear example of a priest of Vatican II. His special ministry in high school academics as a counselor and principal shaped many young people as they initiated their journey in life and faith.

The family wants to offer special recognition and thanks to the many doctors, nurses, medical professionals and care givers who have assisted Fr. Pulice along his health journey through the years.