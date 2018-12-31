June 12, 1977-December 24, 2018
Reverend Heather Marie Barker Jefferson passed from labor to reward Monday December 24, 2018.
She was born on June 12, 1977 in Racine to Nathaniel and Jerlene Barker. After graduating from J.I. Case High School she continued her education at Carthage earning a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband Gregory Jefferson, son Avery Morris, parents Nathaniel and Jerlene Barker, sisters Cathy Barker of Phoenix, Az., Lori Barker of Randallstown, Md.; brothers Nathaniel (Rebecca) Barker of Kenosha, Wi.; Allen Lionel Barker & Shannon Schwartz of Burlington, Wi., step children, James, Elandra, Gregory, Jr., Ezell and Shantae Jefferson. 5 nieces and 3 nephews, dear friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Service is Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 at Greater Grace Temple, 522 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, Wi. 53404, Viewing 10am -11am, service to immediately follow.
