Rev. Weena M. Villarreal

Weena moved to Racine in 1980 searching for a better life and the opportunity to continue her studies. She married the love of her life, Roberto “Bobby” on Nov 20, 1982. Weena was employed with Racine Unified for over twenty years and helped enrich the minds of countless children with her time spent teaching at Janes, Mitchell and Fratt elementary schools. Pursuing a new teaching audience, Weena has ministered to her parishioners at Racine Assembly of God Church for the past ten years, and was ordained three years ago. She will be remembered as an exceptional human being, a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, pastor and friend. She was loved and respected by many. Her teachings and many talents will be always remembered.