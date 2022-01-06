Rev. Weena M. Villarreal

December 14, 1960—January 2, 2022
RACINE—Weena M. Villarreal, on January 2nd, 2022, Weena was unexpectedly called home by the Lord surrounded by her loving husband, kids and brother. Weena was born on December 14, 1960 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, number three of the late Carlos and Manuela (nee: Monge) Medina.
Weena moved to Racine in 1980 searching for a better life and the opportunity to continue her studies. She married the love of her life, Roberto “Bobby” on Nov 20, 1982. Weena was employed with Racine Unified for over twenty years and helped enrich the minds of countless children with her time spent teaching at Janes, Mitchell and Fratt elementary schools. Pursuing a new teaching audience, Weena has ministered to her parishioners at Racine Assembly of God Church for the past ten years, and was ordained three years ago. She will be remembered as an exceptional human being, a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, pastor and friend. She was loved and respected by many. Her teachings and many talents will be always remembered.
She is survived by her husband, Roberto “Bobby” Villarreal; her children: Roberto Carlos (grandchildren: Michael, Ethan, Jessica, Ezekial), Julio Angel, Dianir Diberka (Wanda Villarreal), and Daniel Omar; siblings: Diana, Maritza, Carlos (Myrna), Rudith (Antonio), Nidia (Gamalier), Arelis—Brillo (Israel), Diberka (Sebastian), and Limaris. In addtion to her parents, Weena was also preceded in death by her brothers: Julio and Freddie and her grandson, Roberto Ricardo.
Visitation will be held at Weena’s church, Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airlione Rd, on Saturday January 8, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 4:00 p.m. The family requests everyone to wear masks.
