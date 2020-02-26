Rev. Tommie Lee Knuckles
May 16, 1936 — February 20, 2020

RACINE — Rev. Tommie Lee Knuckles, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Christ Chapel MBC, 815 Park Avenue. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In addition, there will be a visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

