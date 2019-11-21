SALEM-LAKES—FORMERLY OF RACINE—Rev. Thomas G. Kraus, 88, passed away at the Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. His funeral service will be held in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39506-60TH Street, Slades Corners on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be in the church on that Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd. Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
