Rev. Modesto D. Lopez
1928 – 2020

Rev. Modesto D. Lopez, age 92, of Bushnell, Fla., formerly of Orlando, Fla.; passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. For service information, please contact www.highlandfh.com.

