March 20, 1962—Feb. 6, 2022

SUSSEX, WI—Rev. Michael D. Pfingsten, Age 59, passed away peacefully on Feb 6, 2022 at Froedert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee.

Beloved husband of Diana K. (nee Wenndt); dear father: of Michael A (Holly Walker) Pfingsten, Robert E. (Brooke) Lunak, and Jonathan B. (Kirsten) Pfingsten; loving “Pa”- grandfather: of Cato Craig Michael Lunak, Annalee Olivia Pfingsten, and Caius Edgar Eugene Lunak; brother: of Craig (Janis) Pfingsten, Lynn (David Benavente) Morgenson, and Steven (Donna) Pfingsten; son-in-law of Lawrence (Karen) Wenndt. Further survived by nieces, nephews and many additional relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Dorothy Pfingsten, and Michael and Diana’s unborn child.

Visitation will be held Sunday February 13, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, N48W18700 Lisbon Rd., Menomonee Falls, WI from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. Private interment at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Racine, WI.

