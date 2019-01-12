Try 1 month for 99¢

September 17, 1934 – December 30, 2018

Rev. Gerald Vendale Larson passed away December 30, 2018 after a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He approached life with courage, gentleness, fortitude, and faith. For 39 years he ministered through Lutheran churches in Seattle, WA, Berlin, NH, Racine, WI (St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church) and Rockford, IL. Though his calling was in ministry, he also found joy through singing, woodworking, graphic design, and traveling extensively with his beloved wife of 53 years, Judy. While we will miss him we believe that he is with Jesus today in Paradise (Lk 23:43). His legacy continues through his daughters, Stephanie, Kristen, and Laurie, their husbands, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m, January 17, 2018 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Rockford, IL. Friends are welcome at 10:00am. Burial will be at E. Norway Lake Lutheran, New London, MN beside his wife. Memorials may be given to The Micah Project in Honduras and Mt. Olive. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Rockford, IL.

