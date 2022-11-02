CALEDONIA – Rev. Fred H. Hofer, 86, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church (1700 S. Green Bay Road) on Sunday, November 6, 2022 for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Beth Ann Stone officiating. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
