Rev. Fred H. Hofer

Rev. Fred H. Hofer

CALEDONIA – Rev. Fred H. Hofer, 86, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church (1700 S. Green Bay Road) on Sunday, November 6, 2022 for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Beth Ann Stone officiating. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

