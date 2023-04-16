June 20, 1946—April 8, 2023

Our beloved husband, dad, brother, and grandfather, Rev. Dr. Thomas E. Long, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 8, 2023, on the eve of Easter after a short but serious bout with cancer. By his side was his life partner of 45 years, Carol.

Tom was born on June 20, 1946, to Ehrmann and Marguerite (Lewis) Long in rural Edmore, MI. Ehrmann and Marguerite were local business people and civic leaders who owned the Long’s IGA grocery store and taught Tom the benefit of being present in the community and giving to those in need.

Tom acted in life as a gracious servant of the Lord, kindly, humbly, gracefully and always in service to others. Tom taught his family and friends to live each day as Jesus directed and to love our neighbors as ourselves. Tom was later ordained and served faithfully as a pastor in the Wisconsin United Methodist Church conference for 35 years.

Tom is survived in life by his beloved wife Carol; and their daughters: Emily, Allison and Claire Long; as well as his sons-in-law, Victor Munoz and Taylor Hawkins; and four grandchildren: Marguerite, Rosa and Maximiliano Munoz-Long, and Lydia Hawkins; and siblings: Jerry Long and Jane (Joe) Mercurio, who will move forward in faith and grow in love together, despite this immense loss.

Funeral Services for Tom will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at English Settlement United Methodist Church in Burlington. His burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom’s memory to UMCOR Global Ministries at https://advance.umcmission.org/p-620-umcor-us-disaster-response-and-recovery.aspx, the Presbyterian Church USA Missions (“PCUSA”) at https://www.presbyterianmission.org/donate/OG999999, or another charity of your choice.

