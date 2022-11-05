Feb. 27, 1955—Oct. 9, 2022

Rev. Dr. Robin Allison Riggs, age 67, entered into his eternal reward on October 9, 2022. Robin was born to Gene and Marylin on February 27, 1955 in Marion, Indiana. Robin was ordained by The Church of God (Anderson, IN) and served as a Pastor for 42 years.

Dr. Robin Riggs is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Marylin (Chambers) Riggs.

Robin is survived by his wife, Rev. Sheila (Baith) Riggs; two children: Xen (Amber) Riggs and Shayla (Jason) McKitrick; two grandchildren: Levi and Eliorah Riggs; three brothers: David, Guy, and Xen (Stephanie) and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held November 12, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Racine First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405. Please send cards instead of flowers to 1010 Echo Lane, Racine, WI 53406.

For those unable to attend in person the Racine memorial will be broadcast live on Facebook. For information call the church office at (262) 634-1463.