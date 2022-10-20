Feb. 27, 1955—Oct. 9, 2022

RACINE—Rev. Dr. Robin Allison Riggs, age 67, entered into his eternal reward on October 9, 2022.

Robin was born to Gene and Marylin on February 27, 1955, in Marion, IN. Robin was ordained by The Church of God in Anderson, IN and served as a Pastor for 42 years.

Dr. Robin Riggs is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Marilyn (Chambers) Riggs. Robin is survived by his wife, Rev. Sheila (Baith) Riggs; two children: Xen (Amber) Riggs and Shayla (Jason) McKitrick; two grandchildren: Levi and Eliorah Riggs; three brothers: David, Guy, and Xen (Stephanie); and two nieces; and four nephews.

A memorial service will be held October 22, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at Evanswood First Church of God, 2601 E. Square Lake Road in Troy, MI. Please send cards instead of flowers to 1010 Echo Lane, Racine, WI 53406.