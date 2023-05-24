Fred was born in Racine on December 7, 1926, the son of the late Otto and Martha Marks. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Carthage College in 1948. Fred was united in marriage to Jewel Beres in Racine on May 7, 1948. He attended seminary in Minneapolis and was called to his first church, Calvary in Two Rivers, Wisconsin in 1951. Fred transferred to Holy Cross in Menomonee Falls in 1955. In 1965 he transferred to the national church (Lutheran Church of America (LCA) and developed new churches and supported the ongoing work of established churches in Ohio and Michigan. In 1973, Fred transferred to the main church office and took on the same responsibilities for North America. He aided in the reorganization of the LCA and later merged to form the current ELCA. In 1976 Fred moved to aid churches in Wisconsin and Minnesota. After retiring in 1985 he continued to consult with many people during his retirement. Fred was a strong supporter of Carthage College where he and Jewel met.