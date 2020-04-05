Rev. Dr. Forrest Edward Williams Jr. of Janesville, WI, age 93, was ushered into the presence of Jesus on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was a devoted and faithful husband, loving father, prayerful grandfather and great grandfather, and faithful servant of the Lord, having served as a pastor for over 50 years.

He was born on May 17, 1926, in Oshkosh, WI the son of Forrest Edward Williams Sr. and Leona Lucinda Ihrig Williams. On June 20, 1953, Forrest was united in marriage to Rachel Rae Van Loon in New Amsterdam, WI.

Forrest completed a Bachelor’s Degree from Northwestern College, St. Paul, MN, and a Doctor of Ministry Degree from Trinity Divinity School, Deerfield, IL. He was ordained as a minister on October 1, 1951, at Bethel Baptist Church, Oshkosh, WI. Pastor Williams ministered at Northwestern College, Roseville, MN, Highland Park Baptist Church, St, Paul, MN, Calvary Memorial Church, Racine, WI, Bethel Church, Janesville, WI, Elim Baptist Church, Rockford, IL, as well as in other interim pastoral positions and on mission trips, along with his wife, to 35 countries. In addition, he was the Founder and Director of Camp LIFE (Lives Invested for Eternity) – a Christian summer camp ministry for children and students, initiated Mission Seminar for high school students, served on the Alumni Council of Northwestern College, from which he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2010, and was a charter member of the Busy Buddies men’s ministry at Bethel Church.