Rev. Dallas Elliston Roland
May 30, 1929 – July 26, 2018
Rev. Dallas E. Roland, 89, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Rev. Roland was born in Urbana, Illinois, the youngest child of Silas and Metta (nee: Elliston) Roland. He graduated from Urbana High School, attended the University of Illinois at Champaign, and Eureka College, graduating in 1954. While at Eureka he met and married Mary E. (nee: Withrow) Roland. Dallas attended Drake University Divinity School and was elected class president. During his student years he served Congregational United Church of Christ parishes in Bridgewater, Fontanel, Clemons, Rossi, and Sioux Rapids, Iowa. He was ordained in 1966. Dallas also served as dean of Pilgrim summer camp for youth. In 1969, Rev. Roland and his family moved to Racine, where he pastored First Congregational United Church of Christ until 1980. During his working years, Dallas was also employed as church custodian, a foreman for Railway Express, a line worker at Libby Cannery, a school bus driver, a punch press operator at Wisconsin Metal Products, a handyman at Racine Residential Care, and worked in insurance and investments for Banker’s Life.
Rev. Roland established a senior citizen day center, and was active in many community organizations including Racine Urban Ministry, Visiting Nurses Association, Innovative Youth Services (Safe Haven), and was voluntary chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital. In retirement, Dallas and Mary adopted and fostered greyhounds, and were active in United Church of Christ of South Milwaukee, and later, North Pointe United Methodist (Trinity United Methodist Church). They sang in the choir and sponsored youth confirmands.
Dallas is survived by his sons, Christopher Roland, and Hilton “Tony” Roland, and his daughters, Ann (Doug) Sullivan and Eve (Susan MacArevey) Roland, grandchildren Jacqueline Roland, Jillian Roland, Juston Roland, Caleb (Lucinda) Sullivan, and Molly Sullivan (Hillary) Brennan, and great-grandchildren Erik and Keira Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by Mary E. Roland, his wife of 62 years, and his sisters Evelyn Reiker, Angelyn Peckham, Alberta Roland and Catherine Roland.
A memorial service for Rev. Roland will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at North Pointe United Methodist Church (Trinity UMC) at 3825 Erie St. The service will be preceded by visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Donations in Rev. Roland’s memory can be made to North Pointe United Methodist and Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.