Rev. Charles H. Wester

Aug. 7, 1933—Oct. 7, 2022

RACINE — Rev. Charles Henry Wester, “Fr. Charlie,” passed away peacefully at Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Fr. Charlie was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 7, 1933 to Charles John Wester and Loretta (nee: Schueller) Wester and was raised in Thiensville, WI. After studying at St. Francis Minor and Major Seminaries, he was ordained a priest on May 30, 1959. He served in campus ministry at UW-Whitewater and in parish ministry in Barton, Delavan, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Mayville, LeRoy, and Eden, WI. He spent his last years as a resident of Shorelight Memory Care at Lakeshore at Siena.

Surviving are his sister, S. Carol Wester, OP (Siena Center, Racine); brother, Dennis (Gloria) Wester (Kalamazoo, MI); two nephews: Michael (Birgit) Wester, Timothy (Michelle) Wester; a niece, Denise (Rick) Berninger; grand-niece and grand-nephews; cousins and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles J. and Loretta Wester, and brother, Richard P. Wester.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. Charlie will be held at the Siena Center Chapel, 5635 Erie Street, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice or to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to: