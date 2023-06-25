Alan's love for his family was as boundless as his sense of humor. Alan's living faith enriched the lives he touched in his 46 years of ministry; his work lives on through us. He loved playing soccer and did so for over thirty years. He enjoyed singing and watching movies and graced us with his sense of humor through the best dad jokes. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and technicians of Froedtert Hospital who cared for and helped Alan live with cancer for 22 years.