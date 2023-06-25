Rev. Alan S. McCalister
Dec. 27, 1952 - June 14, 2023
SHOREWOOD - Rev. Alan S. McCalister, 70, of Shorewood, WI, a beloved Presbyterian minister, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He was born on December 27, 1952, in Springfield, IL to Jack and Norma McCalister.
Alan is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons: Toby (Erica) and Tim (Bridget); grandchildren: Heaven, Te'Ayrian, Jonah, Antanie, Willow, Braylen, Graysen; sister, Kathy (Charles) and brother, Jack (Theresa).
Alan's love for his family was as boundless as his sense of humor. Alan's living faith enriched the lives he touched in his 46 years of ministry; his work lives on through us. He loved playing soccer and did so for over thirty years. He enjoyed singing and watching movies and graced us with his sense of humor through the best dad jokes. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and technicians of Froedtert Hospital who cared for and helped Alan live with cancer for 22 years.
A visitation will be held at Plymouth Church UCC, 2717 E. Hampshire Street in Milwaukee, WI on June 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM, with a "Celebration of Life" following at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or a charity of your choice.
