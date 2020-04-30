Renee K. Rondeau

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 19, 1960 – April 23, 2020

RACINE – Renee Kathy Rondeau was born on November 19, 1960, in Racine, Wisconsin, to M.W. Rondeau and Judith K. Rondeau (nee: Falk). She went to live with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020, in Franklin, Wisconsin. She lived in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, at the time of her death and suddenly passed after a short fight with cancer.

Renee was born and raised in Racine, Wisconsin, and graduated from Horlick High School class of 1977. She attended the University of Rochester (NY), University of Wisconsin (Eau Claire, Milwaukee). She received her Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biology as well as a minor in Psychology. She had many Honors, including a member of National Business Honor Society-Beta Gamma Sigma, Member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Member of Outstanding College Students of America Magna Cum Laude graduate, Dean’s List and Academic Distinction List.

Over the years, Renee worked for J.I. Case (Racine, East Moline), CNHI (Racine), Corning, Inc (Corning, NY), and Little Fuse (Chicago, IL).