March 20, 1950—Oct. 28, 2022

BURLINGTON—Renee A. Roth, age 72, of Burlington, Wisconsin passed away, peacefully, into the arms of Jesus, on October 28, 2022, at Burlington Memorial Hospital in Burlington, WI.

Renee was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on March 20, 1950. She was the beloved wife of Rev. Douglas Roth (Married at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Allis January 25,1969) and the daughter of Russell and Joyce Dion (Schuller). She was the loving mother of Joyann Calmes (Roth) (Dave Calmes) and Sarah Eve Roth (deceased); grandmother to Ari, Keegan, and Kathleen (Tim Byrne); great-grandmother of Riley, Jax, and Kash; sister to Randy (Patti) Dion.

Renee worked during and after High School as a waitress. She was a graduate of the Muskego High School Class of 1968. She then went on to Cosmetology school, graduated, and worked as a Cosmetologist at various shops. She eventually studied and received her manager’s license. She also worked as a day care worker, and receptionist, until physical disability forced her to retire. She loved working with children and worked for many years in the church as a Sunday School teacher for the preschool and early grade school children.

She is survived by her husband, Doug; daughter, Joyann (Dave); granddaughter, Kathleen (Tim); grandson, Keegan; granddaughter, Ariana Roth-Aguilar; great-granddaughter, Riley; great-grandsons: Jax and Kash, and by other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents: Russ and Joyce Dion; some aunts; uncles; cousins, and our beloved daughter, Sarah.

A visitation will be held on November 4, 2022, at Integrity Celebration Center, (2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI 53105), from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:50 a.m. A time of lunch and fellowship will be held immediately following the service. Renee will be laid to at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, (21731 Spring St. Union Grove, WI 53182), at a later date.

The family requests memorials be donated to the Church of the Nazarene: Children’s Ministries.

