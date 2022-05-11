Renee A. Barth

Renee was always up for a good time, looking forward to the many festivals in the area and never passing up the chance to dance. She was an exceptional cook, whether it was steaks on the grill, or pork chops in the oven, Renee always served a good meal, especially those tacos, they were second to none. Renee had a lifelong passion for dogs and was rarely seen without her ever-faithful companion, her little dog Daisy. Above all, Renee's greatest accomplishment, was raising an amazing, caring gentleman, her son, Brandon.