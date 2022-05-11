Jan. 17, 1968 - Mar. 26, 2022
RACINE - Renee A. Barth, 54, passed away unexpectedly March 26, 2022.
Renee was born in Racine, WI to the late Raphael and Lillian Barth. She was a 1986 graduate of Washington Park High School.
Renee was always up for a good time, looking forward to the many festivals in the area and never passing up the chance to dance. She was an exceptional cook, whether it was steaks on the grill, or pork chops in the oven, Renee always served a good meal, especially those tacos, they were second to none. Renee had a lifelong passion for dogs and was rarely seen without her ever-faithful companion, her little dog Daisy. Above all, Renee's greatest accomplishment, was raising an amazing, caring gentleman, her son, Brandon.
Renee is survived by her loving son, Brandon of Racine; her mother, 'Lil' of Racine; sister, Rachel (Ed) of Juneau, AK; brother, Ray (Allison) of Lexington, SC.
Renee was preceded in death by her father, Raphael.
A private memorial service will be May 15, 2022.