RACINE—Rene “Frenchy” Antreassian, age 84, passed away on Friday evening, April 2, 2021. Rene was born in France on June 16, 1936, son of the late Souren and Rosette (nee: Khatchadourian) Antreassian. A fantastic soccer player, Rene played for the Marsaille semi-pro team. Rene also known as his Armenian name “Vahe” immigrated to the United States in 1955.To show his allegiance to his new homeland, “Frenchy” enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served for two years, where he played on the soccer team and boxed for the U.S.A. He later continued playing soccer locally for the German Club. On January 23, 1968, Rene’ married the love of his life, Gloria Rae Wyatt in Waukegan, IL. They shared thirty-eight beautiful years together and raised four children before Gloria passed away in 2006. Rene owned and operated “Talk of The Town Hair Salon” to the delight of thousands of his customers for forty years before he retired in 2009. Through the years he was considered an expert at his craft. In his spare time, Frenchy was passionate for golfing with his friends at Meadowbrook Country Club and Johnson Park. Always good with his hands, Rene was great at building and fixing anything and always enjoyed a good meal with friends and family. He also loved to sing and dance, and it was not uncommon for him to sing an impromptu song or cut a rug at any venue. Above all, Rene will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.