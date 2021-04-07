RACINE—Rene “Frenchy” Antreassian, age 84, passed away on Friday evening, April 2, 2021. Rene was born in France on June 16, 1936, son of the late Souren and Rosette (nee: Khatchadourian) Antreassian. A fantastic soccer player, Rene played for the Marsaille semi-pro team. Rene also known as his Armenian name “Vahe” immigrated to the United States in 1955.To show his allegiance to his new homeland, “Frenchy” enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served for two years, where he played on the soccer team and boxed for the U.S.A. He later continued playing soccer locally for the German Club. On January 23, 1968, Rene’ married the love of his life, Gloria Rae Wyatt in Waukegan, IL. They shared thirty-eight beautiful years together and raised four children before Gloria passed away in 2006. Rene owned and operated “Talk of The Town Hair Salon” to the delight of thousands of his customers for forty years before he retired in 2009. Through the years he was considered an expert at his craft. In his spare time, Frenchy was passionate for golfing with his friends at Meadowbrook Country Club and Johnson Park. Always good with his hands, Rene was great at building and fixing anything and always enjoyed a good meal with friends and family. He also loved to sing and dance, and it was not uncommon for him to sing an impromptu song or cut a rug at any venue. Above all, Rene will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.
Rene will be dearly missed by his children, Lisa (Michael) Mehevic, Renee Chamberlain, Andre (Lori) Antreassian; daughter-in-law, Kim Christenson; grandchildren: Alisia, Natalie, Jana, Michael Jr, Raymond Jr., Caleb, Ashley, Matthew, Lexi, Andre Jr., Aaron and Olivia; great grandchildren: Emmanuel, Nathaniel, Gabriel, Angelica, Moriah, Colton, Madelyn, Eliana, Madelyn, Jayden and Brooklyn; brother Andre “Frenchy” and Margaret “Mugs” Antreassian; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Trionne (Joseph) Herling and Charles (Joan) Wyatt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, In addition to his parents and wife, Rene was also preceded in death by his son, Rev. Raymond Christenson and his grandson, Bradley.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family to celebrate Rene’s life at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road (Hwy MM), on Monday April 12, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Frenchy’s Life Service to start at 6:00 p.m. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to The Milwaukee VA Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
