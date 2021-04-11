 Skip to main content
Rene 'Frenchy' ​Antreassian
Rene 'Frenchy' ​Antreassian

June 16, 1936—April 2, 2021

RACINE — Rene “Frenchy” Antreassian, age 84, passed away on Friday evening, April 2, 2021. Relatives and friends may meet with the family to celebrate Rene’s life at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road (Hwy MM), on Monday April 12, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Frenchy’s Life Service to start at 6:00 p.m. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

