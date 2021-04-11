June 16, 1936—April 2, 2021
RACINE — Rene “Frenchy” Antreassian, age 84, passed away on Friday evening, April 2, 2021. Relatives and friends may meet with the family to celebrate Rene’s life at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road (Hwy MM), on Monday April 12, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Frenchy’s Life Service to start at 6:00 p.m. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
